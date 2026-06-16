AIMS Launches Free Online IPMX Training Series

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced the launch of the Official IPMX Training Series, a free online program designed to help the Pro AV community better understand, design, configure, and deploy IPMX-based AV-over-IP systems. The Official IPMX Training Series is structured across three progressive levels - Foundations, Systems, and Networks - providing a clear learning path that supports both newcomers to AV-over-IP and experienced professionals seeking deeper technical insight.

The courses will balance demonstrations with business and technical information, helping participants understand not only how IPMX works, but how it fits into real-world workflows. The curriculum will also explore how IPMX relates to and builds upon complementary standards such as AES67, SMPTE ST 2110, and AMWA NMOS, while providing insight into the ecosystem clusters emerging around open, interoperable AV-over-IP deployments.

“Our new online training series is designed to provide the Pro AV industry with a practical, shared understanding of how IPMX fits into modern AV-over-IP system design,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS. “By clarifying how IPMX aligns with related standards and real-world scenarios, the courses will help integrators, engineers, and other stakeholders design and deploy standards-based, interoperable AV-over-IP systems.”

The initial chapters of the Foundations Training module are now available to public with the Systems and Networks modules set to debut in the fall and winter of this year, respectively

To register for the series, please visit training.ipmx.io .

More information about AIMS and its work is available at www.aimsalliance.org .