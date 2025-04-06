Full Slate Set for IP Showcase at 2025 NAB Show

As announced by the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the Video Services Forum (VSF), the IP Showcase returns to NAB Show with a focus on the growing convergence of broadcast and Pro AV technologies, with the IPMX open-interoperability framework for AV-over-IP taking center stage.

As in the past, a core component of this year’s IP Showcase will be the IP Showcase Theater, where industry professionals will give presentations on a wide range of topics. Taking place on the Tech Chat Stage in the West Hall (W2843), this year’s IP Showcase will feature 16 presentations. Topics will include a roadmap presentation for IPMX outlining key milestones, including the first product validation tests scheduled for Q3 2025; the control plane; and the relationship between IPMX and AES67 and SMPTE 2110. Additional topics explored on the Tech Chat Stage will include dynamic media facilities and cloud integration, live production, timing and synchronization, and security in IP-based workflows, as well as case studies on media organization and facilities that have shifted to IP, plus other educational opportunities.

The IP Showcase will also feature an IPMX demo space in Booth W2843, across the aisle from the Tech Chat Stage. Here, attendees can see live demonstrations of IPMX-ready products, from a NMOS controller and multiviewer and integrations with existing AV-over-IP technology, showcasing their interoperability and real-world applications. In addition, Meeting Room W317 will be available for training, standards-related meetings, further demonstrations of IPMX and more.

Further information about the IP Showcase is available at www.ipshowcase.org.