Rise Announces 2026 Worldwide Mentoring Cohorts

LONDON—As part of its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the broadcast and media technology sector, Rise has announced a global mentoring cohort for 2026 that includes 125 carefully selected mentee-mentor pairings from the UK, Europe, ANZ, APAC, India and North America.

Participation in the program provides mentees with access to a range of professional development opportunities, including networking events, workshops and industry-led sessions designed to support long-term career growth. Each mentee also receives a minimum of two hours of dedicated one-to-one mentoring per month throughout the program.

Running over six months, the Rise mentoring program combines global collaboration with regional relevance. While all cohorts will take part in a number of shared international sessions, each territory will also follow a tailored program designed to reflect the unique priorities, challenges and opportunities within its local market.

The group said that the program is made possible by support from industry sponsors for 2026 including: Channel 4, BBC, Sky, Mimir & Saga (Fonn Group), Vizrt, Qvest , Arqiva, ITV, Ross Video, Appear and BFBS.

“Each year, the Rise Mentoring program continues to demonstrate just how transformative mentorship can be for everyone involved, said Deborah Cross, operations director at Rise. “It is incredibly rewarding to see mentees grow in confidence, develop new skills, and expand their professional networks, while mentors also gain fresh perspectives and meaningful connections through the experience. What makes the program especially impactful is that the benefits extend far beyond the individual participants. Mentees take the knowledge, skills and confidence they gain back into their workplaces, creating positive change within their own organizations and helping to shape a more inclusive, innovative and collaborative industry for the future.”

The full list of mentors and mentee pairings can be found here.