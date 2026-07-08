New York State Broadcasters Association Selects Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

ALBANY, N.Y.—The New York State Broadcasters Association, Inc., has announced a new class of inductees for the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place at a luncheon gala in the Rainbow Room, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York City, on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

“The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 sets the “gold standard” for broadcasters throughout New York State and the nation,” explained David Donovan, president of the New York State Broadcasters Association. “The inductees represent a lifetime of achievement serving their profession and their communities. We are honored to have them join the Hall of Fame.”

The group described the people being inducted as follows:

Bill Ritter – Journalist/ Anchor – WABC-TV, New York

Bill Ritter started at Eyewitness News in 1998, anchoring weekends while working full time Monday through Friday for ABC News and “20/20” as a correspondent. In 1999, he began anchoring the 11 p.m. newscast and then added the 6 p.m. newscast in 2001. Ritter stepped away from anchoring in June 2026 following a diagnosis of early-stage Alzheimer’s. He will continue to cover special projects for Eyewitness News, with a focus on Alzheimer’s and related conditions.

Ritter has reported major events since joining ABC as founding co-host of “Good Morning America Sunday” in 1993.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Originally from Los Angeles, he reported on both the Rodney King trial and the subsequent riots in the city for the Fox Television Network early in his career. Between August 1991 and February 1992, Ritter worked as a reporter for Fox Network’s nationally syndicated show “Entertainment Daily Journal.” From February 1990 to August 1991, he was an investigative reporter at KTTV-TV (Fox Television) in Los Angeles, where he also anchored coverage of the Gulf War. He began his television career as a business and investigative reporter for KNSD-TV (an NBC affiliate) in San Diego from February 1987 to January 1990. Before working in television, Ritter was a reporter and business editor for the San Diego County edition of the Los Angeles Times and worked as a reporter and editor at the San Diego Business Journal.

Ritter received the NYSBA Excellence in Broadcasting Award for “Operation 7: Save a Life,” which promoted fire safety. He was a board member and chairman of Crash, Inc., a San Diego drug prevention nonprofit, and served on the SDSU Business School Advisory Board from 1984 to 1985.

Ritter earned his bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from The New School in Manhattan. He graduated in May 2016, 44 years after initially being expelled from San Diego State University for leading an anti-war protest.

Rosanna Scotto – Journalist/Anchor - WNYW-TV (Fox 5), New York City

Rosanna Scotto has been a member of WNYW-FOX 5 News since 1986. The Emmy Award winning journalist is currently the co-host of “Good Day New York.” Scotto began her career at WTBS-TV in Atlanta where she was a reporter for two local programs and an associate producer of the station's evening newscast. She returned to her native New York in the early 1980s as a reporter for WABC's "Good Morning New York," which eventually became "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee." A year later, Scotto joined WABC-TV's "Eyewitness News" as a reporter, where she remained until she joined FOX 5.

Scotto has covered the tri-state area, and her assignments have taken her to Israel, Rome, across the United States. As a reporter, she won an endless string of coveted assignments including the first exclusive interview with Diana Bianchi, the other woman in the Christie Brinkley divorce case, the Woody Allen/Mia Farrow child custody battle, the notorious "Preppie Murder Trial," and the trials of Joel Steinberg and the "Swiss Nanny." Scotto also led FOX 5 News to the forefront in getting Marty Tankleff a new trial and was granted an exclusive interview with him in jail.

Scotto has won six Emmys for anchoring FOX 5 News at 10 and Good Day New York. She won the 1995 New York State Associated Press First Place Award for her report "New York Survival Guide." She is also the winner of three other Associated Press First Place Awards, including two special Associated Press Award nominations.

Scotto has received a host of honors and awards for her community service work. She is a graduate of Catholic University and received honorary doctorates from Mount St. Mary College and St. John's University. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Scotto lives in the New York area with her husband and their two children.

Sid Rosenberg – Morning Host – 77WABC Radio, New York City

Sid Rosenberg is the nationally known host of the morning show on 77 WABC in New York City. Sid connects with his audience because he is the audience. A native of Brooklyn, Sid is as New York as you can get –- he shares his honest opinion, and he doesn’t hold back. Sid has direct access to some of the most powerful people in New York, the country, and the world. His interviews are insightful and range from informative to entertaining — often both at the same time!

His radio career started in Florida in the late 1990’s, with the syndicated sports radio program, “The Drive on Sports Fan Radio Network.” In 2000, he returned to New York City to co-host WNEW-FM's morning show, the “Sports Guys.” A year later, he joined the “Imus in the Morning” program, sharing sports broadcasting duties with Warner Wolf before becoming the full-time sports reporter. In addition, he became the co-host of the midday show on WFAN, holding both broadcasting positions until 2005. Sid also hosted the radio pre-game shows for New York Giants home games. In 2016, Rosenberg became the co-host of the “Bernie and Sid Show” on 77 WABC, with Bernard McGuirk and was a sports contributor for “Imus in the Morning.” On March 8, 2018, Rosenberg and Bernard McGuirk replaced the retiring Don Imus. Following McGuirk's death, Bernie and Sid in the Morning became known as “Sid and Friends in the Morning.”

He is the author of “You're Wrong and You're Ugly: The Highs and Lows of a Radio Bad Boy” and “Sid-izens United: Salacious Spiels, Stories, Suggestions, and Solutions to Withstand a Woke World.” He has BA in Business from Baruch College. He and his wife Danielle were married in 1992 and have two children.

Dan Miner – Station Manager - WCKM-FM, WCQL-FM, WWSC-AM & FM, and WDKM-FM, Glens Falls

Dan Miner made his on-air debut in 1983 on SUNY-Adirondack’s college radio station WGFR-FM in Glens Falls, where he was also named student of the year. Miner made his professional debut less than a month later on WIPS-AM in Ticonderoga and WXTY-FM later that year. Miner would go full-time on WXTY after graduation. Miner not only took his regular air shifts, including mornings, but also covered local sports for the combo, including play-by-play duties for football, basketball and baseball. He also covered the Adirondack Red Wings for the stations. Miner was the station’s Operations Manager from 1986 to 1991. In ’91, Miner moved to WENU-FM where he would do afternoon drive, production, play-by-play and cover the Adirondack Red Wings. In the fall of ’92, Miner became the arena host for the Red Wings and host of Red Wings Rap, a weekly hockey show. Miner would take over for morning drive in ’94 on WSTL-FM. In June of ’96, he worked at WHTR-FM, WBZA-AM and WENU-FM as the morning drive host and Operations Manager. In 1997, Miner found his way to WCKM-FM as the host of “The Morning Club,” where he has been since. Miner is the 'Go-To' voice for local professional sports, having been on the mic for local professional hockey teams as the PA Announcer including the Adirondack Thunder since '99, where he was inducted into The Adirondack Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020. Miner is also the PA Announcer for The Glens Falls Greenjackets Football Team. Miner is also the host and owner of The Talkin' Smack Podcast. Miner, the winner of multiple NYSBA Awards, continues as the Station Manager for WCKM-FM, WCQL-FM, WWSC-AM & FM, and WDKM-FM.

Pete Cloutier – Morning Co-Host & Sales - WCKM-FM, Glens Falls

Pete Cloutier started on the radio in 1966 on WWSC-AM. Pete’s career started with “Saturday Night a Go-Go,” the first rock & roll show in the tri-counties. He took rock & roll, dedications, and requests for six hours every Saturday night. Cloutier also brought the first rock & roll show to Glens Falls in ’66 with Gary Lewis & the Playboys. Cloutier found his way into promotions with a very successful run of WWSC’s “Battle of the Bands” promotions to standing room crowds. Cloutier left WWSC in ’83 but found his way back to radio in ’87, creating a new Saturday night show, “Great Gold Plus” on WAYI-FM. Cloutier also made his debut in sales, capitalizing on his popularity from being on the air. In ’89, Pete began producing more rock & roll shows. He worked with the top names in the industry for a successful run of shows at the Glens Falls Civic Center and an almost 30-year run of “Summer Jam” shows. Cloutier moved over to WKBE-FM for sales, promotions and the continuation of his Saturday night show in ’91. In ’94, Cloutier was on the move again, this time for his last stop on WCKM-FM, once again with sales and promotions and also to take on the sidekick role on “The Morning Club,” which he still holds down today at the age of 81.

Chuck Samuels – VP & General Manager - WHAM-TV, Rochester (retired)

Chuck Samuels retired in November 2025 following a distinguished 19-year tenure as Vice President and General Manager of WHAM-TV, Rochester, New York’s ABC and CW affiliates, and WUHF-TV, Rochester’s Fox affiliate.

A 1983 graduate of the University of Florida with a master’s degree in journalism and communication, Samuels was also an All-American swimmer at UF. He began his broadcasting career at WDVH, a country music station in Gainesville, Florida, where he reported and anchored afternoon drive newscasts. He also contributed color commentary and pool-deck interviews for swimming events televised by ESPN. Samuels later held producing roles in Jacksonville and Tampa before joining KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh in 1988, where he advanced to Executive Producer and Assistant News Director.

In 1993, Samuels was named News Director at WKBW-TV in Buffalo, New York. Three years later, he moved to WHAM-TV in Rochester, where he served as News Director for nearly a decade before being promoted to Vice President and General Manager in 2006. Under Samuels’ leadership, WHAM-TV earned three National Edward R. Murrow Awards and numerous regional honors. His team also launched Buffalo Plus, a successful podcast focused on the Buffalo Bills.

Samuels was actively involved in the Rochester community, serving on boards for organizations that included the Rochester Ad Council, the American Diabetes Association, and the American Cancer Society. From 2008 until his retirement, Samuels served on the board of the New York State Broadcasters and served on the Executive Committee. Following his retirement, Samuels returned to Gainesville with his wife, Diane, bringing his career full circle.

Bob Krummenacker - VP & General Manager – WBNG-TV, Binghamton (retired)

Bob Krummenacker retired in October 2025 from a 44-year career with Gray Media’s Binghamton, New York properties, WBNG-TV (CBS), Binghamton’s CW and MeTV, serving in his final role as Vice President and General Manager. Bob dedicated the last fourteen years to developing the leadership and driving strategic direction of the market’s dominant station and news leader. In that time, Bob managed a complete station rebrand from on-air graphics, news set, and marketing to the station’s ever-expanding digital capabilities. He guided the sales operation to execute multiple new revenue generating programs to leverage the station’s leading position and strengths to deliver record setting accomplishments and business results to create value for WBNG-TV and its partners.

Krummenacker started his television career at WBNG-TV in 1981 as an Account Executive. His strong business skills and personable demeanor helped him advance quickly to other positions at the station including Local Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager, New Business Development Manager and General Sales Manager. Throughout his career, Krummenacker committed to industry excellence through his involvement in the National Association of Broadcasters and the New York State Broadcasters Association. He is a graduate of NAB’s Broadcast Leadership Program completed through Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management. In addition, he served as a past Chairman of the New York State Broadcasters Association. As a long-time member of the board of directors, he also served on the Finance Board and Investment committee for NYSBA. For his contributions to the industry, Krummenacker was recognized by the Radio & Television Business Report as a Top Local TV Leader in 2020.

Krummenacker’s commitment to the people of Binghamton is unsurpassed, serving as a founding board member of the Binghamton Ad Club, co-founder of Sock Out Cancer, giving more than 15 years of service to both the Binghamton Boys and Girls Club and the American Red Cross. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and the Friends of the Forum.

Bob graduated from Fredonia University earning B.S. in Marketing with a minor in Economics. Prior to his career at WBNG-TV, he was an Account Executive at WQYT Radio in Binghamton, NY, rounding out a remarkable 46-year career in media in a single local marketplace.