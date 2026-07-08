Beeble Introduces AI-Driven SwitchHDR Converter

LOS ANGELES—Beeble has unveiled the SwitchHDR, a new AI-driven model that reconstructs HDR imagery from conventional SDR video, producing scene-linear 16-bit EXR sequences for professional post-production. Designed for filmmakers, colorists and VFX artists, SwitchHDR is available through the Beeble web application.

SDR video captures only a fraction of the dynamic range present in a real scene. Once highlights clip or shadow detail is compressed or lost, traditional SDR-to-HDR methods can only redistribute the remaining signal, often introducing banding, noise and other artifacts. In contrast, SwitchHDR is trained on real HDR footage to reconstruct a plausible HDR representation rather than stretch the existing SDR signal. The result rebuilds highlight and shadow detail, suppresses shadow noise and preserves temporal consistency across entire video sequences.

Unlike automatic conversion tools, SwitchHDR offers direct artistic control over the process. Users can define highlight and shadow regions using luminance masks and guide the model with separate text prompts. HDR reconstruction is applied only to selected regions, while the remainder of the image is carried through without AI reconstruction.

Output is delivered as scene-linear 16-bit EXR sequences in ACES2065-1 (AP0), enabling seamless integration into professional grading, compositing and VFX pipelines.

SwitchHDR is designed for professional production and post-production workflows, including feature films, commercials, sports production, archival restoration and visual effects. The technology expands Beeble's suite of AI tools for production and post-production, building on its work in relighting, compositing and virtual production.

SwitchHDR is available through the Beeble web application.

More information is available on the company’s website .