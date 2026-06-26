LABF Providing 'Before It Was History, It Was Broadcast' Spots for America’s 250th Birthday

WASHINGTON—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) today announced the release of a new series of pre‑produced radio and television spots as part of its “Before It Was History, It Was Broadcast” initiative supporting America’s 250th Anniversary.

The new :30 spots feature archival audio and visuals drawn from the Library of American Broadcasting Special Collection at the University of Maryland. Each piece highlights the essential role radio and television stations have played in documenting the nation’s most defining moments as they unfolded. Topics covered range from children’s programming and game shows to I Love Lucy and historic moments of national consequence.

These pre‑produced messages complement the customizable shells LABF previously released, giving stations two ways to participate in the national commemoration. The new versions are fully produced and ready for immediate on‑air use, complete with narration, archival elements, and royalty‑free music. Television spots also include patriotic visuals reflecting the campaign’s theme.

“Broadcasters have always been the trusted link between historic events and the communities they serve,” said LABF Co-Chairs Deborah Parenti and Dave “Chachi” Denes. “These spots celebrate the journalists, storytellers, and stations that have brought defining moments into America’s homes. They also showcase the incredible depth of the Library’s archival treasures.”

Stations may download the pre‑produced spots—along with the previously released customizable shells – by contacting Mary Collins, Executive Director, at Mary@LABFMedia.org or 847‑910‑8878.