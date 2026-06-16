NABLF Graduates Its 2026 Broadcasting Leadership Training Class

WASHINGTON—The NAB Leadership Foundation has graduated its 16-member 2026 Broadcasting Leadership Training class, an executive MBA-style program designed to equip senior-level executives with the strategic and operational skills to lead TV and radio organizations.

With this year’s graduating class, the program—now operating for more than 26 years—brings its alumni network to more than 448 leaders, NABLF said.

The 2026 graduating class was the first under Co-Deans Trila Bumstead and Mark Jaromin, both BLT alumni. The deans have evolved the program’s curriculum to address today’s media landscape, NABLF said, with training on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

This year’s graduates represent a diverse cross-section of the industry, NABLF said. They are:

Fletcher Brown , operations manager and program director, Big River Broadcasting

, operations manager and program director, Big River Broadcasting Jerome David Crumpton , general sales and marketing manager, Courtney French Broadcasting LLC

, general sales and marketing manager, Courtney French Broadcasting LLC Jennifer Dale , vice president of recruiting, Gray Media

, vice president of recruiting, Gray Media Joey Figueroa , vice president and director of sales, Univision Orlando, TelevisaUnivision

, vice president and director of sales, Univision Orlando, TelevisaUnivision Whitney Grover , general manager and director of sales, KJRH Tulsa, The E.W. Scripps Co.

, general manager and director of sales, KJRH Tulsa, The E.W. Scripps Co. Valerie Guyton , president and general manager, KWES; KIDY/KXVA; KYTX and KBMT/KJAC, Tegna

, president and general manager, KWES; KIDY/KXVA; KYTX and KBMT/KJAC, Tegna Ryan Hatch , senior vice president and market manager, Phoenix, Bonneville

, senior vice president and market manager, Phoenix, Bonneville Tiffany Hickman , vice president and general sales manager, Holston Valley Broadcasting

, vice president and general sales manager, Holston Valley Broadcasting Andria Langston , founder, Legacy Media Productions; owner, WDKX Radio

, founder, Legacy Media Productions; owner, WDKX Radio Jaimie León , vice president and general manager, WSLS, Graham Media Group

, vice president and general manager, WSLS, Graham Media Group Samantha Linn , controller and chief accounting officer, Morgan Murphy Media

, controller and chief accounting officer, Morgan Murphy Media Pamela McKay , vice president and market manager, Radio One Atlanta

, vice president and market manager, Radio One Atlanta Allison Smith , president and general manager, KETV, Hearst

, president and general manager, KETV, Hearst Katelin Tinley , vice president and market manager, CMG Long Island Radio, Cox Media Group

, vice president and market manager, CMG Long Island Radio, Cox Media Group Haley Townsend , regional director of digital content, Northeast, Fox TV Stations

, regional director of digital content, Northeast, Fox TV Stations Scott Trabandt, news director, CMG Pittsburgh TV, Cox Media Group

“This year’s class demonstrated exceptional curiosity, collaboration and strategic vision, particularly in exploring how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping media,” Michelle Duke, president of NABLF, said. “Their passion for the business of broadcasting and commitment to innovation give us tremendous confidence for the future of our industry.”