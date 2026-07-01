Florida Association of Broadcasters Names Heather Lomagistro President, CEO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—The Florida Association of Broadcasters has named Heather Lomagistro president and Chief Executive Officer, effective today.

Lomagistro most recently served as executive vice president and chief operating officer. She succeeds Pat Roberts, the association’s longtime leader, who will transition to the role of president emeritus.

“FAB is strong because of its people—the best executive committee, board and staff anywhere,” said Lomagistro. “My focus is on protecting what makes us special, sharpening how we operate, and making sure we are ready for whatever the future of broadcasting brings — with Florida’s broadcasters at the center of everything we do.”

She also paid tribute to her predecessor. “Pat leaves a legacy few in any industry will ever match. He has been the steady, fierce voice for Florida’s broadcasters, and he built something that will outlast us all,” she said.

FAB Chairman John Soapes and Immediate Past Chairman Lara Kunkler welcomed the transition on behalf of the Board and the Executive Committee.

Soapes reflected on both Roberts’ tenure and the Board’s confidence in his successor.

Roberts first joined FAB in 1987 as a consultant and became President in 1988. He has guided the Association ever since, helping grow it into one of the nation’s most respected state broadcasting associations and a leading voice for Florida’s radio and television broadcasters before state and federal lawmakers, the FCC, and emergency management partners. His nearly four decades of service make him the longest-serving president of any state broadcasters association in the country.

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“Leading FAB has been the honor of my career, and it is a place I will always champion. What I’ll carry with me isn’t any one fight we won — it’s the people, the stations, and the communities they serve. Entrusting it to Heather makes this transition an easy one. FAB is in better hands than ever,” said Roberts.

As president emeritus, Roberts will serve in an advisory and advocacy-focused role, lending his decades of experience to support FAB during the transition.