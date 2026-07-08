Melissa Medalie Promoted To SVP, Regional GM for Fox Television Stations’ Florida Properties

ORLANDO—Melissa Medalie has been promoted to senior vice president and regional general manager of Fox Television Stations’ Florida properties, which consists of WTVT Fox 13 Tampa Bay, WOFL Fox 35 Orlando, Fox 35 Plus WRBW, and WOGX Fox 51 in Gainesville.

Medalie assumes this position effective August 2026, reporting directly to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations (FTS).

FTS also announced that current senior vice president and general manager of the Fox Florida stations, Jeff Maloney, who has been with FTS for over 30 years, will retire at the end of July.

In making the announcement, Abernethy stated, “We would like to thank Jeff for over thirty years of service to FTS and particularly his dedication as a true steward of the Florida communities. As we celebrate his tremendous impact on the stations, we are confident that Melissa’s proven knowledge of our business and dedication to both our teams and viewers will be instrumental in the continued success of WOFL and WTVT.”

Melissa Medalie has been with WOFL Fox 35 for 17 years. Since 2019, she has served as vice president and news director for the duopoly, as well as WOGX Gainesville. Throughout her tenure at the station, Medalie held the roles of assistant news director, senior executive producer and special projects manager, executive producer of “Good Day Orlando” and she began at the station as an executive producer for “Fox 35 News at 5 p.m.” and “Fox 35 News at 6 p.m.”

Before joining WOFL, Medalie served as managing editor and executive producer for Ivanhoe Broadcast News. Earlier, she was a reporter for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, PA, WTVH in Syracuse, NY, and WENY-TV in Elmira, NY. Medalie began her career in broadcasting as a morning anchor and producer for WENY Radio in Elmira, NY. A graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communication, Medalie holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism.

“I am thrilled to lead these two powerhouse stations during such a dynamic time for our industry,” Medalie added. “By building upon the incredible success of the talented journalists and teams at WOFL Fox 35 and WTVT Fox 13, we will drive the next generation of innovation to better serve our communities across Florida.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jeff Maloney has been with FTS for 32 years, spending the last 23 with WTVT Fox 13 Tampa Bay. In 2024, he was named senior vice president and regional general manager for FTS’s Florida properties, adding WOFL Fox 35 Orlando, Fox 35 Plus WRBW, and WOGX Fox 51 in Gainesville to his responsibilities. Prior to that, Maloney spent 14 years as senior vice president and general manager of WTVT Fox 13 Tampa Bay, also overseeing the Fox Graphics Hub. Previously, he spent seven years as the station’s vice president of sales.

Prior to this, Maloney spent nearly ten years in sales positions for KSTU Fox 13, the then Fox-owned station in Salt Lake City, including roles as national sales manager, local sales manager and eventually, vice president and general sales manager. Earlier in his career, he was with Katz Communications in Los Angeles. Maloney began his television sales career as a Broadcasting Negotiator for the advertising agency J. Walter Thompson.

A graduate of Pepperdine University’s Seaver College, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications.

“After 32 rewarding years of growth with the company, a journey with Fox from Salt Lake City to Florida, I am incredibly thankful for a career path that allowed me to learn from some of the industry’s finest leaders, including Jack Abernethy as he continues to guide us in connecting with our core customer. I leave immensely proud of our organization and the second-to-none dedication of our exceptional journalists at WTVT Fox 13 and WOFL Fox 35, confident that Melissa will build upon this legacy and drive us into the future,” Maloney said.

WTVT Fox 13 Tampa Bay, WOFL Fox 35/Fox 35 Plus WRBW Orlando, and WOGX Fox 51 Gainesville are part of the Fox Television Stations which owns and operates 29 full power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the Fox Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, the television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the Fox Network’s national content.