IABM to Host Breakfast Event at 2026 NAB Show
The industry group will make a major announcement and release its `State of the MediaTech’ report on April 19
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LAS VEGAS—IABM said that it will host a hot breakfast on the morning of April 19 at the 2026 NAB Show during which it will make “a major announcement impacting the future of the MediaTech industry.”
As the media technology landscape undergoes a rapid transformation across broadcast, streaming, enterprise, and emerging sectors, the IABM said that its announcement “reflects a significant step in how the industry connects, collaborates, and evolves moving forward.”
Attendees will gain early insight into:Article continues below
- A major strategic development from IABM
- What it signals for the broader MediaTech ecosystem
- New opportunities for industry alignment, growth, and innovation
- Opportunity for follow-up interviews with IABM leadership
- After the briefing, press are welcome to stay for IABM’s flagship State of MediaTech report – giving you a clear view of where the market is heading, where investment is accelerating, and how to focus your time at NAB for maximum impact.
The event will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Room N250 in the LVCC at 2026 NAB Show, North Hall, Level 2 near Press/Newsroom area. The agenda is as follows:
8:00 AM – Breakfast served
8:30 AM – CEO Press briefing begins
8:40 AM - Fireside chat with Matt Stagg (Warner Bros. Discovery / BT Sport) and guests
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9-9:45 AM - IABM Impact Briefing
10:00 AM – Program concludes
RSVP here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.