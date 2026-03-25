IABM to Host Breakfast Event at 2026 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—IABM said that it will host a hot breakfast on the morning of April 19 at the 2026 NAB Show during which it will make “a major announcement impacting the future of the MediaTech industry.”

As the media technology landscape undergoes a rapid transformation across broadcast, streaming, enterprise, and emerging sectors, the IABM said that its announcement “reflects a significant step in how the industry connects, collaborates, and evolves moving forward.”

Attendees will gain early insight into:

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A major strategic development from IABM

What it signals for the broader MediaTech ecosystem

New opportunities for industry alignment, growth, and innovation

Opportunity for follow-up interviews with IABM leadership

After the briefing, press are welcome to stay for IABM’s flagship State of MediaTech report – giving you a clear view of where the market is heading, where investment is accelerating, and how to focus your time at NAB for maximum impact.

The event will be held on Sunday, April 19, 2026 at Room N250 in the LVCC at 2026 NAB Show, North Hall, Level 2 near Press/Newsroom area. The agenda is as follows:

8:00 AM – Breakfast served

8:30 AM – CEO Press briefing begins

8:40 AM - Fireside chat with Matt Stagg (Warner Bros. Discovery / BT Sport) and guests

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9-9:45 AM - IABM Impact Briefing

10:00 AM – Program concludes