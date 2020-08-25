Xytech Introduces New GUI for Media Orchestrator

LONDON—Xytech has unveiled a new graphical user interface for Media Orchestrator, part of its MediaPulse resource management system.

The new GUI merges asset management, operations and resource management, which allows media service companies to monitor the people, facilities or equipment needed to complete a given task.

“All too often, companies are adversely affected by a lack of efficiency in their workflows, and this can have a direct impact on profit margins,” said Greg Dolan, Xytech CCO. “The media software industry demands intelligent solutions with the ability to dynamically adapt to customers’ constantly evolving needs.”

The new interface is designed to remove complication from the workflow by enabling users to do things like move an entire block of functionality rather than choosing from a menu item. Users can grab a visual block, plot out appropriate steps and link it graphically through Visio, the company said.

With the new GUI, users also can define, configure and monitor any media service workflow while adjudicating any discrepancies. Users can monitor and resolve problems in the workflows of other systems, and if a fault is found, notify the appropriate user to resolve the issue, the company said.

“Having a robust resource management system featuring regular updates is key for companies looking to streamline and bolster operations,” Dolan explained. “Gone are the days when software providers could offer one update every few years. As such, Xytech has included countless advancements to the MediaPulse platform in the last year alone, and we are excited to continue this trend with the new graphical UI.”