X-Games promoters keep attendees informed with Gefen digital signage system

ESPN will use Gefen’s Digital Signage Creator (DSC) for the 16th annual X Games, in Los Angeles, CA, July 29 to Aug. 1. The electronic signage will be used throughout the city to help direct X Games attendees to all of the action taking place.

A variety of competitions between more than 200 athletes will be held in four key venues within downtown LA: STAPLES Center, Nokia Theatre, the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Preloaded templates on the DSC will be fed to a flat-panel display within the X Games 16 Guest Services booth at L.A. LIVE. Up-to-date information on activities and competition schedules, comprehensive venue maps, live RSS feeds and real-time X Games updates will be on display to keep spectators informed.

The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE is hosting several BMX Freestyle and Skateboarding competitions ranging from Street to Park as well as X Fest, a free-to-the-public sports festival offering action gear from industry and sponsor booths, musical performance, product demos, athlete appearances and more.

The DSC works with any Windows browser, giving users full control over their digital signage content from a familiar platform. It is equipped with both HDMI and VGA with L/R audio to support digital and analog displays with RS-232 control.

Sharon Bauer, assistant director, event productions, ESPN, said the Gefen DSC platform allows them to easily combine multiple information sources display them all at the same time, with built-in automation.