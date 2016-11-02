XenData Rolls Out SXL-8500 Series of Archive Systems

WALNUT CREEK, CALIF.—The SXL-8500 series, a range of scalable LTO archive systems, are now available from XenData. The base model offers a 6U robotic library with two LTO-7 drives and 77 LTO cartridge slots that provide 462 TB of near-line LTO capacity. The unit can handle the addition of up to six 80 slot expansion modules to accommodate 557 LTO-7 catridges for a near-line LTO capacity of 3,342 TB, or can be configured with up to 10 LTO-7 drives.

The SXL-8500 systems run on a Windows Server 2012 R2 operating system but are ready for an upgrade to Windows Server 2016. The units can connect to a network via 1 GbE or 10 GbE ports for a network attached storage architecture configured with a network share. A system also features a standard file-folder interface to archive and restore files.

Cartridge interchange is capable by the system writing to LTO using the LTFS format. This offers functionality that includes seamless spanning of files and folders across LTO cartridges, partial file restores, automatic replication of LTO cartridges and management of an unlimited number of offline externalized cartridges.

SXL-8500 series models are compatible with a range of media asset management systems. They are also able to support XenData VS functionality, which includes the ability to retain files on LTO for a defined retention period, after which the content is deleted and the LTO cartridges are reformatted and ready for re-use.

XenData is offering the SXL-8500 series 462 TB model for $51,800.