Wohler’s ContentProbe provides compliance recording

At IBC2012, Wohler will introduce its ContentProbe compliance recorder to the European market. The unit features dedicated and purpose-built hardware and software that reliably records 24 hours a day.

ContentProbe offers a user-friendly GUI that enables rapid and instant access across the network to all channels. It provides compliance recording with FaultTracker signal fault monitoring for audio, video, captions and loudness. With Media FingerPrinting technology for commercial content verification and best-in-class RealSync frame-accurate recording, extensive alerts and notifications can be tailored to user preference.

An intuitive, feature-rich, Silverlight Web interface supports frame-accurate cueing and easy export of marked clips for external users. Up to four video channels or 16 audio channels, combined with up to 720 days of RAID 5 hot-swappable storage and dual-power supplies, are contained in a single 1RU enclosure.

Other products that will be on show include the AMP1-16M dual 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio monitor, RadiantGrid New Media Automation Platform, and new additions to the DVM MPEG video monitor line.