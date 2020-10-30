Wohler Audio/Video Monitor Now Features Dolby Atmos

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler has announced that it is now integrating Dolby Atmos as part of its decoding and monitoring options for its iAM-12G-SDI audio/video monitor, specifically the Dolby Audio Professional Decoder.

This new integration will enable iAM-12G-SDI users to monitor Dolby Atmos and other traditional Dolby Audio technologies. It also allows for the mixing of Dolby signals with other broadcast signals in customized presets. Support for these features can be enabled over 12G-SDI inputs, AES inputs and SFP inputs.

Other new features that Wohler has added to the iAM-12G-SDI include loudness measurement, phase indication, support for 12G fiber options, preset enhancement and pre-fade or post-fade selection of both XLR and DB25 output connectors.