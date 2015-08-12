Volicon Debuts VOD/OTT Content Generation Workflow

BURLINGTON, MASS. – Volicon has introduced a new accelerated VOD/OTT content generation workflow based on the Capture and Share applications for the company’s Observer Media Intelligence Platform. Broadcasters can use these applications to establish efficient content repurposing workflows, with frame accurate closed captioning support that serve both social and digital media platforms, as well as content management systems and online video platforms that support VOD/OTT services.

The Observer Media Intelligence Platform allows broadcasters to capture media in real-time from any source and with any metadata, such as closed captioning. The Capture and Share applications offer three ways to create content to provide a fast and simple edit workflow.

The first is a rapid manual approach, in which the user can review and edit content as it is captured using mark in and mark out controls to generate clips. In semi-automated and fully automated approaches, the platform uses program-related keywords and ad insertion signals to identify and clip all segments of an episode; these clips can then be combined into a single clip for VOD/OTT distribution. The Observer can also clip and push content directly to an edit or MAM system.

Distribution of the finished product is then sped up by the Observer Media Intelligence Platform with single-button publishing profiles to ensure programming is delivered in the appropriate format.

Volicon is a provider of media intelligence, monitoring and compliance logging technology for broadcasters, networks, cable and IPTV operators.