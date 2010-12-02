Volicon named finalist for MA Technology Leadership Council product of the year

Volicon’s Observer digital media logging and monitoring system was selected as a finalist for product of the year in the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council's 13th Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards program.

The Observer system was nominated for its Content Matching Module, which gives content providers, media companies and regulators an automated solution for monitoring when media assets, such as specific advertisements, are broadcast for ad verification and tracking purposes.

The fully integrated Observer Content Matching Module provides the operator with efficient search and detection tools for monitoring aired audiovisual assets and for ensuring adherence to regulatory and/or licensing requirements.