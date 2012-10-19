Vizrt releases Escenic Content Engine 5.5 with newsroom computer integration

Vizrt has released the latest version of its Escenic Content Engine 5.5 content management platform.

The release includes several new features for managing content, including integration with newsroom systems such as AP's ENPS and Avid's iNews. Other new features include improved search layout, section management in Escenic Content Studio and collection fields.

The Escenic Content Engine 5.5 release offers a plug-in that allows journalists to publish directly from their newsroom control systems, such as AP's ENPS and Avid's iNews. This puts editorial control of the broadcaster's online presence directly in the hands of the TV journalists, creating an efficient workflow that will get the news story online as fast as possible.

When combined with the Viz Content Pilot newsroom system, the Escenic Content Engine 5.5 allows journalists to edit graphics, video, text and images to be used in a broadcast while simultaneously sending all content online.