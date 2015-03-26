Vizrt, RCS Provide Interactive Sports Broadcast Technology

BERGEN, NORWAY and BURBANK, CALIF. – Vizrt and Reality Check Systems have teamed up on an integrated workflow for sports broadcasts that combines Vizrt’s Viz Libero and RCS’ LaunchPad touch screen.

Viz Libero will provide instant access to its clips in LaunchPad’s touchscreen monitors that will allow presenters to engage fans in real-time with illustrative replays, charts, diagrams and 3D animations. On-air talent will be able to retrieve Viz Libero clips from the LaunchPad cloud for immediate use anywhere in an easy to access touchscreen menu. Telestration graphics can aslo be added to maintain the perspective of the field, allowing player movement graphics to be positioned correctly.

A hands on display will be available at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas.