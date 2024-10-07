Vizrt Makes TriCaster Vectar, TriCaster Now Available In AWS Marketplace

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt today said its cloud-ready TriCaster Vectar and TriCaster Now are now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

AWS Marketplace is a curated digital catalog for software that runs on AWS. Making TriCaster video production tools available in AWS Marketplace streamlines the testing, purchase and management of those products within customers’ accounts, Vizrt said.

“AWS Marketplace provides a centralized portal for access, testing and billing of cloud-based TriCaster video production tools, making it easier than ever for content creators to take their first step in achieving truly remote live productions,” Davide Cortassa, product manager for Cloud Live Production at Vizrt, said.

“AWS customers can leverage their committed cloud spend and enjoy the reduced travel and transport costs and carbon emissions that cloud live productions provide,” he said.

TriCaster Vectar (previously Viz Vectar Plus) is a video production system for larger news and sports productions that supports up to 44 external sources. It can be deployed in customers’ AWS accounts for free as a fully functional watermarked version for testing, Vizrt said, with customers responsible for managing AWS costs.

TriCaster Now supports up to 8 inputs and caters to smaller seasonal or entry-level productions and corporate town halls. It provides a fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) with a simple usage-based credits pricing model, Vizrt said.

To support the AWS Marketplace launch, Vizrt said it has qualified as a certified AWS Media & Entertainment Competency partner, a program that validates and promotes AWS Partners that have demonstrated technical expertise and customer success in specific areas.

This builds upon last year’s AWS ISV Accelerate accreditation, ensuring customers that Vizrt’s live production and media asset management (MAM) solutions meet the strict standards and best practices of AWS, it said.

Both TriCaster products are now available in the AWS Marketplace.

More information is available on the company’s website.