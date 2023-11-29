Vizrt Announces TriCaster Flex Dual Control Panel

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has unveiled the TriCaster Flex Dual control panel, the second in its TriCaster Flex control panel lineup.

“Adding to the TriCaster Flex line of control panels was a natural next step for Vizrt, and by bringing to life the Flex Dual we are aligning our control panel offering to match the depth and breadth of the ever expanding and evolving TriCaster line,” said Vizrt senior product manager Chris McLendon. “The TriCaster Flex Dual is an excellent way of demonstrating how products from across the Vizrt portfolio can work together seamlessly to tell stories beautifully.”

The TriCaster Flex Dual is a dual stripe control panel. It offers users an unparalleled number of ways to work and customize their workflows and can evolve to meet the needs of any production. The control panel offers 24 direct crosspoints, two 10-key dynamic menu systems and other new features, including a full-size joystick—a first for a Flex control panel, the company said.

The TriCaster Flex Dual is an NDI-native panel, which means operators no longer are tethered to the physical location of their TriCaster switchers. Capable of working with TriCaster hardware models, such as the TriCaster TC1, 1 Pro and 2 Elite, as well as the TriCaster Vectar in the cloud, Flex Dual simply connects to the network and controls switchers from anywhere in the world, it said.

Providing creative freedom regardless of the size or complexity of a production, the new control panel offers delegate and utility rows for unique workflow configurations, giving users the freedom to define how they want to work, it said.