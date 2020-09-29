Vizrt Introduces Viz Vectar Plus

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has unveiled Viz Vectar Plus, a software-only, IP-based live production solution for broadcasters and other visual storytellers.

“Viz Vectar Plus is truly made for today’s visual storytellers who find the old ways increasingly outdated, difficult and cost-prohibitive. By providing flexible terms, customers can create more quality content, free from the normal up-front costs,” said Daniel Nergard, president of Vizrt Global.

Viz Vectar Plus can be used in on-premise or cloud-based configurations, making it a production solution for any infrastructure that meets the performance requirements of individual producers.

The solution can switch and mix any live production for broadcast television, the internet and mobile distribution while removing the boundaries of media formats, I/O channels and delivery associated with traditional production and distribution.

For fast deployment, Viz Vectar Plus can be used on a monthly basis if needed.

Vizrt is launching the solution with Live Call Connect, a feature that transforms video callers into video sources regardless of the video conferencing platform they are using. Among the many conferencing applications that are supported are Skype, MS Teams, Zoom Meetings, Discord and several others.

“Live Call Connect very conveniently opens up more ways to bring more actors into the story, regardless of their location or app preference,” said Nergard.

Audio Connect, an extension for Viz Vectar Plus, uses NDI to enable a fully virtualized audio workflow connected with a wide range of audio mixing and processing applications for added flexibility, the company said.

The same program can be output in multiple versions with different aspect ratios, resolutions and graphics at the same time using a system re-entry function, it said.

With built-in media players, recording, streaming, audio and graphics control, Viz Vectar Plus employs standard computer hardware and network infrastructures with IP connectivity. Almost unlimited IP video sources, including SMPTE 2110, NDI, SRT, RTMP, RTP, HTTP, SRC, can be accessed and used simultaneously, providing connectivity with all types of media devices, including the NDI|HX Camera app available for smartphones, Vizrt said.

Viz Vectar Plus will be available in October. Plans are priced at $2,995 per month for a minimum of one month. Live Call Connect will be included free of charge for initial contract terms placed before Dec. 31, the company said.