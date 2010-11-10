Viz Anchor App for iPad gives users control of playlists

Vizrt has unveiled the Viz Anchor App for the iPad, an application that runs natively on Apple’s iPad and allows users to control newsroom playlists, including video and graphics, directly from the handheld device.

Viz Anchor App integrates seamlessly with existing Vizrt workflows. It provides a subset of Vizrt’s control applications and makes that control available on the iPad. With Viz Anchor App, the presenter has an updated version of the playlist available locally and can control video clips and graphics scenes without a PC or queries to the control room.

Viz Anchor App features an intuitive interface that takes advantage of the iPad’s capabilities, such as support for high-resolution video and an intuitive, touch-based interface. Through the device’s wireless connection, the Viz Anchor App can be updated whenever the playlist changes.