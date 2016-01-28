Viaccess-Orca Launches TV Everywhere as a Service

PARIS—Viaccess-Orca is setting sail with its Voyage TV Everywhere as a Service, a cloud-based OTT/TVE service that simplifies multiscreen service delivery, resulting in increased flexibility and faster service launch times for operators. The Voyage TVaaS, which runs on Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure, is integrated with Akamai’s CDN and AWS’ CloudFront.

Voyage TVaaS manages the entire content preparation and distribution workflow of the multiscreen environment. With security for any device, the Voyage TVaaS can help operators distribute content to STBs, tablets, smartphones and other connected devices based on DRM technologies, including Microsoft PlayReady, Widevine, and Viaccess-Orca’s proprietary DRM.

In addition, the new service also includes Voyage Apps, which offers personalized apps and content discovery tools for content across all devices.

Viaccess-Orca powers the Voyage TVaaS with its RiGHTv service delivery platform, COMPASS content discovery and personalization platform, and Connected Sentinel DRM, including Viaccess-Orca’s secure video player.

Viaccess-Orca is providing free trials of Voyage TVaaS for pay-TV operators and content providers through www.tvaas.com. The trial includes access to the management console, iPhone and iPad mobile apps, 50GB of storage, 20 hours of video streaming, and set-up for 10 subscribers and up to 20 devices.