TSL shows new monitoring, control features

TSL has introduced a SQL server-based platform that provides system alarm, control and energy monitoring of all of TSL’s power distribution units (PDUs). The new PsiMon system was introduced at CABSAT 2011 in Dubai.

PDUs are deployed in thousands of broadcast installations worldwide, fully integrated with TSL monitoring and control technology. The TSL-developed PsiMon features ultra-fast error reporting with a single mouse click. With accurate numerical energy readings that measure parameter values from a single application, PsiMon lets users view the power factor as well as voltage, current and temperature; features real-time alarm status monitoring; and shows up-to-date analysis of hundreds of mains distribution units.