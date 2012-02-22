TNT, TBS deploy Chyron Social Media Editor for SAG Awards

Prior to the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards telecast Jan. 29, 2012, on TNT and TBS, Chyron's new Social Media Editor was deployed by the networks during the last two segments of programming leading into the SAG Awards.

Developed by Chyron's in-house team of engineers, the software allows an operator to monitor and pull incoming Tweets from any feed and quickly display the tweets on-air. Turner used the new Social Media Editor in tandem with 16 Chyron Channel Box² channel branding systems already in use at both networks.