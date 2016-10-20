Timecode Systems Begins Shipping SyncBac Pro

WORCESTER, ENGLAND—After debuting at the 2016 NAB Show, Timecode Systems Limited is now shipping its SyncBac PRO. The wireless, embedded timecode system is designed to work with GoPro HERO4 Black and Silver cameras.

The SyncBac PRO enables the GoPro cameras to generate its own frame-accurate timecode, which give the ability to wirelessly timecode sync multiple GoPros with pro cameras and pro audio devices over long-range RF. Timecode’s BLINK Hub app and :pulse mini base station are accessories to the SyncBac Pro and helps it deliver the remote camera control functionality.

Timecode Systems is offering SyncBac Pro through its international network of resellers, including its recently opened U.S. office.