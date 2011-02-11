Telos releases free software upgrade for Zephyr iPort

Broadcasters using the Zephyr iPort MPEG gateway can now download the newly released Version 1.5.2 software update from the Telos website for free. This free upgrade for Zephyr iPort enables broadcasters to transport multiple channels of stereo audio across IP networks, such as STL links, Internet streaming, satellite uplinks, broadcasting to cell phones and other audio distribution systems, with guaranteed QoS.

The iPort's efficient use of Livewire I/O combined with multiple codecs in a single 2RU device result in a low cost per channel compared to that of multiple single-channel codecs. Zephyr iPort users will also have a comprehensive selection of connection protocols from which to choose, including standard MPEG Layer 2, Layer 3, AAC, aacPlus, low-delay AAC-LD and high-efficiency, low-delay AAC-LD+HE. The Zephyr iPort also includes AAC-HE+PS (High Efficiency plus Perceptual Stereo), allowing stereo operation down to 32kb/s.

Zephyr iPort is perfect for facilities that already have Axia IP-Audio networks; however, using it with a directly connected Axia Analog or AES Node is a low-cost solution for any multichannel MPEG-over-IP application. Zephyr iPort features two Ethernet ports: one to connect to the Livewire network and another for connection to the WAN, maintaining full isolation between the two networks for security purposes.