Telos Alliance To Highlight Media Solutions Initiative at NAB Show NY

CLEVELAND, Ohio—Telos Alliance will spotlight its new Media Solutions Initiative products, solutions and personnel at the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York City.

“In today’s media environment, settling for good enough audio processing is definitely not good enough to retain your audience,” Telos Alliance M&E strategy adviser Costa Nikols said. “The audio requirement for today’s TV broadcaster isn’t just meeting standards, it’s about surpassing viewers’ expectations to deliver exciting, compelling audio with every program.”

“Telos Alliance is focused on helping broadcasters deliver the most engaging content possible,” he added. “Today’s viewers are demanding better loudness control, better language options and immersive audio. We’re highlighting our new Media Solutions Initiative at NAB New York to let broadcasters know that the tools they need to achieve these goals are available from a single, trusted source.”

Attendees visiting the Telos Alliance booth will be able to meet Nikols, Sharon Quigley and other members of the company’s Media Solutions team. Telos Alliance will highlight how the automated, file-based Minnetonka Audio AudioTools Server software seamlessly integrates into a larger Next Generation Audio (NGA) processing workflow, the company said.

The company will also show its new Infinity VIP Virtual Commentator Panel (VCP), which replicates physical commentator panels in the virtual domain and makes commentary and intercom features available via any computer, tablet or smartphone, it said.

Telos Alliance will also introduce the new family of Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV audio processors, the new Axia StudioCore console engine, StudioEge high-density I/O endpoint device, Telos VX Duo broadcast VoIP telephone, Telos Zephyr Connect multi-codec gateway software, Omnia Forza FM audio processing software and Axia Quasar AoIP mixing consoles, it said.

See Telos Alliance at 2024 NAB Show New York booth 1308.

More information is available on the company’s website.