Telestream Wirecast 6.0 Now Available

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream announced the immediate availability of Wirecast 6.0, the latest version of its live streaming software. Wirecast is a cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. With new production capabilities, streamlined workflows, and expanded content source options, Wirecast 6.0 offers the capabilities of more expensive hardware solutions with the flexibility and affordability of a software application.



With Wirecast, users can stream multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as movies, images and sounds, and adding production features such as transitions, built-in titles, chroma key, virtual sets and live scoreboards.



The new Replay function enables the capture and replay of clips during live production, allowing users to easily switch in important captured segments right from the interface. Using Replay, users can slow down, speed up or scrub across a clip and find the exact moment to show. Replay is useful for sports broadcasts or for any application that needs to reshow portions of a live broadcast.



The new Playlist feature in Wirecast 6.0 allows users to create playlists on the fly by dragging-and-dropping the queuing of multiple videos, images, audio or live shots to perfectly automate broadcasts, add commercial breaks, or stream archived content during off hours. Playlists can also be used to rotate live camera views.



Wirecast 6.0 makes it easy to add social media feeds to live broadcasts with Twitter messages overlaid directly onto the broadcast. To maintain control of what is being displayed, operators can easily search and select only the Tweets they wish to share.



New in version 6.0 is the ability to quickly and easily send content from Wirecast to Microsoft Azure Media Services allowing large-scale streaming broadcasts to leverage the dynamic scalability, reliability, redundancy and minimum capital investment the cloud offers when streaming live to large audiences with myriad devices.



Additional enhancements in Wirecast 6.0 include:

Support for the latest 64-bit Windows and Mac OS releases means improved performance and fewer memory limitations

Program productions to run 24x7 workflows automatically

Audio Preview allows users to check audio before it goes live

More keyboard shortcuts for faster switching, shot set-up, and production

Recoverable file-format ensures that even if the system crashes, users can recover their recording up to the moment of the crash

Mac Retina Display support at 2880 x 1800 resolutions

Support for the NewBlueFX Titler Pro Live plugin (sold separately) giving Wirecast users infinite title styles and templates for getting started quickly



Wirecast 6.0 is available immediately from the Telestream store. Wirecast Studio is priced at $495. Wirecast Pro, which adds support for more advanced production features and additional input sources, is priced at $995. Customers who currently own Wirecast 5.x can upgrade to Wirecast Studio 6.0 for $149 and to Wirecast Pro 6.0 for $295.

