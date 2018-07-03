Telestream to Demo Intelligent Media Processing, Delivery & Analytics at 2018 IBC

AMSTERDAM--Telestream will showcase the latest strategic advances and developments related to its broad product portfolio—spanning live streaming, video encoding/transcoding, video monitoring and analytics—at the 2018 IBC Show at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 14-18, 2018. As a provider of file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, Telestream’s latest technologies are applicable to on-premise and virtualized environments.

Following its 2017 acquisition of IneoQuest—and its systems that analyze and report whether content was prepared and delivered correctly over managed and unmanaged networks—Telestream is now ready to show how this technology benefits customers when integrated within its overall solution.

[Read: Telestream To Acquire IneoQuest]

At the show, Telestream plans to introduce two customers—German cable network operator, Unitymedia, and US-based broadcaster, Fox Sports—that will serve as real-world examples of how this technology can increase efficiency, reduce operational and infrastructure costs, and optimize the customers’ quality of experience (QoE).

By adopting Telestream’s latest, intelligent media processing and file-based quality control, Unitymedia will be able to leverage this advanced video monitoring and analytics platforms throughout its network, which will help position its offerings as premium quality, and ensure that its technology investment is supporting its business development activities.

Telestream will also profile how the Fox Sports Operations & Engineering team has been using a solution integrating Telestream Vantage and Lightspeed Live with IBM’s Aspera FASPStream to produce Fox Sports' coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup from its Los Angeles facility. The combined solution enables high-quality streaming over standard IP networks to remote production teams for near real-time editing and production.

[Read: Fox, Telemundo Offer A Clearer View Of FIFA World Cup Russia]

Visitors to Telestream’s 2018 IBC exhibit will also see the following new products, features and capabilities:

Lightspeed Live for capture, encoding, packaging and delivery now offers scalable and social media-compatible caption insertion on multiple live streams with zero re-encoding and re-streaming, using sophisticated 608/708 caption insertion.

for capture, encoding, packaging and delivery now offers scalable and social media-compatible caption insertion on multiple live streams with zero re-encoding and re-streaming, using sophisticated 608/708 caption insertion. New feature sets also streamline ingest for Avid workflows by creating Avid OPAtom MXF media with associated AAF files and automatically checking assets into Interplay or MediaCentral.

Through greater integration with Avid, Vantage now supports MediaCentral directory monitoring and triggers jobs from MediaCentral ‘virtual directories.’.

now supports MediaCentral directory monitoring and triggers jobs from MediaCentral ‘virtual directories.’. Vantage Post Producer ’s titler engine allows for processing of NewBlue Titler Pro templates as part of Post Producer workflows for rich, animated graphics and titles. In addition, Titler Designer Pro now supports the import of Adobe After Effects projects direct into Vantage workflows.

’s titler engine allows for processing of NewBlue Titler Pro templates as part of Post Producer workflows for rich, animated graphics and titles. In addition, Titler Designer Pro now supports the import of Adobe After Effects projects direct into Vantage workflows. For its Wirecast live production and streaming platform, Telestream will debut Wirecast Live Captions, which provides the ability to embed live closed captions within streams using automatic speech recognition (ASR), and then distribute the content to YouTube, Facebook, and other RTMP destinations.

live production and streaming platform, Telestream will debut Wirecast Live Captions, which provides the ability to embed live closed captions within streams using automatic speech recognition (ASR), and then distribute the content to YouTube, Facebook, and other RTMP destinations. Telestream will also debut Wirecast Restream, a cloud-based redistribution service that restreams live feeds to additional destinations simultaneously, saving bandwidth and processing power.

Telestream will be in Stand 7.C16.