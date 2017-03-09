Telestream to Acquire IneoQuest

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—A deal has been struck that will see Telestream acquire IneoQuest, a provider of video quality monitoring and analytic systems for content distribution across managed and unmanaged networks. With the acquisition, Telestream will seek to enable its customers to deliver high quality video to viewers on any device.

IneoQuest was founded in 2001 and currently has sales operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. The company’s analytic systems can tell customers if content was prepared correctly and if it was delivered properly over managed and unmanaged networks to viewers. Remote hardware and software agents are placed throughout the delivery network to provide feedback on stream quality and isolate a problem area in an issue with quality arises.

Telestream previously acquired Vidcheck and its quality control technology to help facilitate the creation of high quality content by its customers. Now with the acquisition of IneoQuest, Telestream has extended its reach from content creation to content distribution and can now guarantee the quality of content delivered.

“IneoQuest’s product portfolio lines up very well with our areas of expertise,” said Dan Castles, Telestream CEO. “Not only are we acquiring award-winning technology and products but also a talented team of people with shared values and a similar culture of innovation. We look forward to building on IneoQuest’s business success and further developing their solutions.”

The deal is subject to customary conditions and is expected to be completed near the end of the first quarter of 2017. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.