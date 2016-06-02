Telestream Reveals ScreenFlow 6.0

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Telestream has announced the latest version of its ScreenFlow screencasting and video editing software. ScreenFlow 6.0 comes with new features for recording, editing and exporting videos.

One of those new features is the Partial Screen Capture, which focuses on a particular region of interest to provide enhanced emphasis and clarity. Additional features include motion animation effects; the ability to mix and adjust up to 16 channels of audio recorded from a USB mixer; loop recording; iOS audio monitoring; ProRes 422 and 422LT export; a replace clip editing option; updated user interface; and the capability to publish directly to Telestream Cloud.

ScreenFlow 6.0 is now available for $99. Customers who had a previous version of ScreenFlow can upgrade for $34.