Telestream Episode 6.3 Video Encoding Software Available

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.: Telestream announced availability of Episode 6.3 video encoding software. Support for the x264 video codec brings higher-quality H.264 encoding to all Episode software products, the vendor said. Deep system integration with Smoke and Flame makes Episode the only encoder in its class to enable browsing, monitoring and transcoding directly from the Autodesk software, Telestream said. For creative facilities, Episode allows editors and artists to easily offload encoding tasks to other systems or to centralize functions on an encoding cluster.