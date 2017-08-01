Telestream Debuts ScreenFlow 7.0 Software for Mac

NEVADA CITY, CALIF.—Mac users have a new version of Telestream’s ScreenFlow video editing and screen recording software to utilize with the release of ScreenFlow 7.0. The new version includes features to provide users more creative options, reduce the “repetitive nature” of video editing and allows for easier export of videos.

ScreenFlow enables the creation of video content with a built-in screen recorder and ability to capture live video from a camera. The software’s editing interface and built-in export features allow for direct uploads to the web or content hosting sites. It also features professional editing tools like animations, transitions, chroma key, screen recording and video or .GIF export.

The new version also features a new Global Media Library to store frequently used clips and effects in a centralized library. New projects show the same assets under the Global Library icon. Users can also create new shortcut keys or change existing shortcut keys.

Additional features include 60fps editing; ability to play clips in reverse; MacBook Touchbar support; waveform progress UI displays background audio rendering status; enhanced motion blur; Kerning tighten/loosen UI buttons; audio pan/volume control for audio devices; and Mp4 performance improvements.

Telestream is now offering ScreenFlow 7.0 for $129. Customers with version 4, 5 of 6 can upgrade for $39.