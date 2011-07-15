Telestream debuts new Vantage products

Telestream, a provider of video transcoding and workflow systems, announced the release of three major new enterprise-class system management products in the Vantage video workflow family: Vantage Enterprise Control, Vantage Master Control and Vantage Team Management.

Telestream also announced the release of Vantage 3.0, which adds support for a number of new video and audio formats, wrappers and systems, and new video workflow design and automation features. Vantage server-based software products automate content ingest, transcoding, video file interoperability, video production workflows and multichannel distribution for content owners, creators, broadcast, cable and new media companies.

Vantage Enterprise Control maximizes workflow capacity, resiliency, throughput and reliability. With automated response to fluctuations in processing or media loads, customizable task scheduling, and tools for analyzing workflow, system bottlenecks and throughput, Vantage Enterprise Control also saves money, power and cooling by improving hardware efficiency.

Vantage Master Control adds full dashboard views and historical reporting to provide complete visibility of the workflow and underlying systems involved. This removes the complexity of managing large-scale systems with a single, unified view. Vantage Master Control also integrates Telestream Agility 2G directly into Vantage. This enables Agility 2G transcoding services to be embedded within Vantage workflows, providing Agility 2G users with access to the full power of Vantage, including dashboards, automated QC, input and output analysis, and automated decision making.

In addition, Vantage Team Management allows the creation of user accounts and custom Web-based job status views for any Vantage installation. With multiple operators, administrators and departments performing transcoding and video workflow automation tasks, Vantage Team Management provides the ability to manage user permissions and visibility, which allows for broader access and improved system protection across the enterprise.

Vantage 3.0 also includes support for a number of new formats, wrappers and systems; third-party connectivity features; video workflow automation features; and general improvements to the user interface and SDK.