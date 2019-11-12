Telestream Announces Availability of ScreenFlow 9

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream announced it has begun shipping ScreenFlow 9, the latest version of its video editing and screen recording software for the Mac.

ScreenFlow 9 makes it easy for users to create high-quality, professional videos, the company said. Version 9 adds new streamlined editing tools, multiscreen recording capability, a new clip editor and a high-resolution proxy editing workflow.

“The new features in ScreenFlow 9 focus on enabling users to create even more professional looking content that engages and retains viewers’ attention,” says Bryce Stejskal, product manager at Telestream. “Thanks in part to our passionate customer base, ScreenFlow continues to evolve to be the perfect communications tool for users wanting to communicate with video, while avoiding the complexities frequently associated with other video editing applications.”

ScreenFlow was created for marketers, educators, online-trainers, Vloggers and others needing an easy screen recording and video editing application, the company said.

New ScreenFlow 9 features include:

Multiscreen recording, which gives users the ability to take advantage of more screen space to lay out various applications to help viewers follow processes or take note of more examples;

Timeline tool palette, offering new editing tools, such as Hand, Zoom, Blade and Track Select.

Proxy editing, which can reduce CPU demands when editing high-resolution images and allows users to edit more demanding content on less powerful systems;

Clip editor, which makes it possible to preview clips and trim them to size before dropping them onto a timeline; and

New click effects, which allow users to customize cursor looks and adjust size, color, duration and blur during screen recording.

ScreenFlow 9, which starts at $129, also includes updates for the latest Mac OS, updated capture card support, thumbnail image improvements and manual media management. Telestream is offering the latest version with the option of a $60 annual subscription to a comprehensive stock media library with unlimited access to more than 500,000 pieces of media.

The company is making a trial version available as a download, as well as selling the full version online.