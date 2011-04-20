Tektronix Cerify brings automated video content verification to Sony Media Backbone

Tektronix’s Cerify is now starting to be deployed at broadcasters and production houses around the world through inclusion in Sony Professional’s Media Backbone Conductor (MBC) solution. The first deployment took place at Italian-language Swiss broadcaster Radiotelevisione Svizzera di Lingua Italiana (RSI), which is part of the wider SRG group that recently implemented MBC to modernize its IT infrastructure and to gain the full benefits of file-based operation.

Tektronix's Cerify is used at various stages in the file editing and transmission process to provide automated verification of video content. Based on a service-oriented architecture, MBC enables customers to start making the move to a fully tapeless production environment.