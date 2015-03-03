Tedial Unveils Enhanced MAM functionality at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - At the 2015 NAB Show, Tedial will unveil Tedial Evolution, a version of its Tarsys media asset management (MAM) platform that significantly extends MAM functionality. New features include: advanced search and indexing tools, new services to surf and explore archives and improved integration between archive and workflows engines to reinforce a collaborative environment.

Multi-screen, multi-platform operations let users manage tasks and monitor workflows from many platforms, including iOS and Android mobile devices. The user interface is customizable for individual preferences or work assignments, including different metadata views and screen configurations, with an integrated activity monitor and unified view of archives, workflows and business processes.

Tedial will also show a new Tarsys Search/Indexing Engine to organize/search collections and other object related entities, to index very large databases via shared indexes, and automatically tag descriptive metadata.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Tedial will be in booth N1937. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.