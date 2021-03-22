Studio Technologies Launches Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine

SKOKIE, Ill.—Studio Technologies has announced its new Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine, which is designed to create party-line intercom circuits when used with Dante-compatible products. The unit is based on Studio Technologies’ Model 5422, but the “A” in Model 5422A notes an auto mix function for enhanced party-line and audio mixing applications.

Using Dante audio-over Ethernet technology, Model 5422A supports broadcast, production and related applications. It creates “virtual” PL intercom circuits, it also provides other Dante-based on-air, talent cueing (IFB), audio mixing and specialized interfacing resources.

The unit’s auto mix is an audio level control function that’s implemented in high-speed programmable (FPGA) logic. The auto mix helps ensure that all party-line users contribute an equal audio level to an intercom channel, Studio Technologies says. Auto mix can be used as part of Model 5422A’s party-line capability, it can also be used when using the unit’s audio mixing (summing) mode. There is also an audio control mode that allows multichannel switching functions to be added.

Model 5422A has three Ethernet network connections, which allows for two to be designated for Dante redundancy while the third is used to access the Model 5422A’s management port.

Updates for the Model 5422A can be installed using a standard USB flash drive.

The Model 5422A features low-latency 32-bit digital processing and is available with both 32 input/output channels and 64 input/output channels.