Streambox to Spotlight New Compression Tools for Video Transport at the 2012 NAB Show

Streambox Customizable Rackmount Encoders/Decoder

At this year’s NAB Show, Streambox will spotlight new products for end-to-end newsgathering, video transport over any network, and cloud-based video sharing services utilizing mobile devices and networks.Streambox solutions are based on the ACT-L3 codec, which enables video quality over low data rate IP networks for fast transmission and playout of video streams in HD and SD.



Streambox will also preview its ACT-L4 (Level 4) next-generation compression technology, for even faster encoding with lower latency optimized for video transmission over low bandwidth IP connections.Also, new Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP) networking technology helps deliver low latency video over multiple IP networks.



Streambox Rackmount Encoders/Decoders will decrease from eight hardware units down to a single chassis that can be tailored to each organization’s unique workflow and deployment requirements.The 1-RU unit has various multi-functional features that can transform the Encoder/Decoder easily with in-place software upgrades.



Also new is Streambox Live Pro, a software-based encoder that enables broadcasters to easily cover breaking news stories in the field by capturing professional quality ad hoc broadcasting content using a Mac or PC laptop; and the StreamboxME mobile encoder app for iPhone, iPad, and Android that takes advantage of 3G/4G LTE cellular networks and Wi-Fi to send up to 1.5-2 Mbps professional quality video with low sub 2-second latency.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Streambox will be at booth SU5712.



