Soundcraft extends digital line with Si Compact series

Positioned as the digital mixing solution for all sizes of sound company or user, the new Soundcraft Si Compact Series is a power-packed range of digital consoles that brings the Soundcraft digital mixing platforms to an affordable price level. Drawing on the full-sized Si series platform, the new Si Compact packs powerful digital mixing facilities along with stunning Lexicon effects into a trio of small-footprint consoles available in 16, 24 or 32 mic/line-input formats, with four stereo returns.

With full DSP functionality built-in, the Si Compact provides up to 40 inputs to mix in three frame sizes, the smallest of which is also rack-mountable. Motorized faders with Soundcraft FaderGlow operate on two layers, and it includes a full encoder set for all the functions on a channel, from input gain through EQ and dynamics to bus controls.

Because there is no layering of the audio controls, operation is fast and simple. With four separate Lexicon FX processors on dedicated FX busses in addition to the main mixes, plus BSS graphic EQ for every bus, the consoles have more than enough processing power.Andy Trott, Harman’s vice president and general manager for mixing, microphones and headphones, said, “We’ve been determined to drive our product portfolio down into the sub-$10,000 price points. Our strategy has always been to integrate no-compromise audio quality together with innovative, feature-rich specifications and an easy-to-use-and-learn, highly intuitive user interface. Si Compact is the result of 18 months extremely focused on creative development and is particularly exciting as it’s so unique; it brings together so many professional features and technologies from across Harman Professional brands.”

Soundcraft audio quality comes courtesy of EMMA Lite, the same DSP platform that has helped propel the larger Si series. Features like dedicated FX busses, 16 line outputs plus AES, an option card slot for MADI or other connectivity, a global mode for instant access to pan, gain and filters, a color, touch-screen interface and FaderGlow allow Si Compact to handle a variety of live sound mixing applications.

