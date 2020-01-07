Sony’s X900H NextGen TV Model Debuts at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—Sony is entering the NextGen TV market with the introduction of its new X900H 4K LED TV model, which is the first from the company that is NextGen TV-compatible.

X900H

The X900H comes in 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models, all of which will work with NextGen TV technology while also offering 4K 120fps LED picture quality. Additional features include Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, acoustic multi-audio with X-Balanced speaker, a diamond cut bezel, a TRILUMINOS display, an ability to work with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices and connection to most devices, including Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

X900H isn’t the only new Sony TV model that was on display, however. All of the new models feature Sony’s Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, as well as the TRILUMINOUS display; smart device capabilities and connections. All models also feature Ambient Optimization, a new technology that optimizes picture and sound quality based on the environment a consumer is watching, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Among the new models is the Z8H 8K LED TV, available in 75- and 85-inch models. The Z8H features new Frame Tweeter technology aimed to provide an immersive experience with Sound-from-Picture Reality and a slim design. It also has a backlit remote to allow for easy use in darker environments. Additional features include a two-position stand that can fit on a small TV cabinet, and hands-free capabilities.

Sony also has a pair of new OLED models, the 48-inch Master Series A9S and 55- and 65-inch A8H models. The 48-inch is the smallest entry of the A9S series, but still features the Master series’ picture quality and OLED TV features, including Pixel Contrast Boost and Acoustic Surface Audio. New for OLED models is the X-Motion Clarity technology, offering brighter and clearer pictures.

New features for the A8H model include Pixel Contrast Booster, X-Motion Clarity and two subwoofers to improve and enhance Acoustic Surface Audio.

The final Sony TV model presented at CES is the X950H 4K LED TV, which comes in 49-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch models. Sony touts this model as having its best picture and sound quality for 4K LED TVs, featuring Full Array LED and improved Acoustic Multi-Audio and Sound-from-Picture Reality with a bi-amp system. The X950H also has added X-Wide Angle technology to its 55- and 65-inch models. The models also feature a flush surface design for a bezel-less look.

Sony will announce pricing and retail availability for all of these new TV models in spring 2020. Sony is located at booth 17300 during CES 2020.

