Softel ScheduleSmart enhances subtitling workflow

At IBC2011, Softel will showcase its enhanced portfolio of subtitling and captioning solutions, as well as its interactive TV and connected TV solutions.

Softel's subtitling and captioning solutions have been optimized for next-generation workflows for anyone transitioning to tapeless, upgrading to HD, exploring multiplatform delivery, rolling out multilanguage feeds or focusing on 3-D.

Among the Softel products to be highlighted is the company’s ScheduleSmart, a workflow technology that uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind subtitles, captions and ancillary data to content. ScheduleSmart introduces flexibility in subtitling workflows by automatically assessing whether there is time to ingest data to media servers or a digital asset management (DAM) system. If the system determines that early or late binding is not possible, live systems are automatically directed to perform the bind at time of air.

