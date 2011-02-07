Softel develops automated subtitling control

ScheduleSmart, a new software product from Softel, uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind captions, subtitles and ancillary data to content.

The company said the software brings flexibility to subtitling workflows by automatically assessing whether there is time to ingest data to media servers or a DAM system. If the system determines that early or late binding is not possible, live systems are automatically directed to perform the bind at airtime.

At the 2011 NAB Show, Softel will demonstrate its entire portfolio of captioning and subtitling solutions as well as its interactive TV and connected TV solutions. Softel’s captioning and subtitling solutions have been optimized for anyone transitioning to tapeless workflows, upgrading to HD, exploring multiplatform delivery, rolling out multilanguage feeds or focusing on 3-D.

Softel solutions are designed to enable broadcasters and network operators to deliver services promptly, shortening time to market and generate revenue rapidly with reduced operational costs, increased productivity and streamlined workflows.