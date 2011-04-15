Snell expands IQ Modular 3G line

Snell has expanded its IQ Modular 3G product line by launching a new video and audio processing platform and a new range of fiber-optic interfacing modules. Together, these additions to Snell's IQ modular infrastructure range enable organizations to maintain flexibility in addressing the evolving environment of multiformat and HD broadcasting.

Snell's new IQUAV10 video and audio processing platform is a compact, integrated processing engine ideally suited to space-constrained applications. It provides flexible analog and digital signal handling and advanced video and audio processing. It includes format conversion, synchronization, audio embedding, de-embedding, aspect ratio conversion, video enhancement, legalization, audio gain, delay, mixing and channel routing. Because the IQUAV10 is available in configurations ranging from fully loaded systems to more cost-effective models with limited processing capabilities, users have the flexibility to choose only the functionality and software-enabled features they need.

The new IQ Modular 3G line of fiber-optic interfacing modules combines electrical-to-optical conversion with critical processing functions such as video synchronizing, audio embedding and audio de-embedding. These single-slot solutions free users from the limitations of copper infrastructure, enabling them to work with both coax and fiber in planning cost-effective HD expansion and 3Gb/s (1080p) signal delivery.

The IQ Modular 3G fiber solutions handle coax and fiber equally well with seamless conversion between the two. These fiber solutions fully integrate Snell's Centra control and monitoring platform, which provides comprehensive monitoring of signal status, enabling monitoring of optical power budgets and triggering alarms if levels fall below a preset threshold.