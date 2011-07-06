SM Data launches low-cost archiving solution using XenData technology

SM Data introduces StoreData SHARC Lite that provides an easy way to archive digital files to LTO data tape. The new solution is powered by a XenData6 Workstation.

The StoreData SHARC Lite archives to and restores from LTO tape using Windows Explorer, enabling the easy transfer of files to and from LTO by using drag and drop or copy and paste. This in turn enables files to be quickly and easily archived to tape from any accessible logical letter drive or network share.

StoreData SHARC Lite includes a desktop LTO-4 (800GB native) or LTO-5 (1.5TB native) tape drive, XenData software and interface card and cable for connection to a Windows 7 workstation. Files are written to data tape using the IT industry open standard POSIX tar format.