SGT releases VEDA Packs

SGT has released VEDA Packs packaged solutions. The first two are the search and retrieve pack for optimized asset management and the transmission pack for the automation of control rooms, mainly for local and thematic channels.

The search and retrieve pack offers features for advanced research, collaboration and content management and is based on a services-oriented architecture (SOA).

The transmission pack provides a complete range of components and a structure for content management, covering all aspects from content ingest to delivery. It prepares the playlists, manages the transmission of one channel, previews the playlist from a preview decoder that is shared with the acquisition tool, manages synchronized ingest to facilitate rebroadcasting and places files automatically on the transmission server.