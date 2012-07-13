Sencore to show receiver/decoder products at IBC2012

At IBC2012, Sencore will exhibit its family of receiver/decoder products.



Making its European debut will be the MRD 5800, which decodes any of the high-quality video feeds required in today's demanding contribution environment, including 4:2:2 H.264 or MPEG-2 video, at either 8- or 10-bit depth. The MRD 5800 will also decode and output full HD 1080p60 video as 3G-SDI, giving operators confidence that their systems will be future-proof. The unit offers up to eight PIDs of audio decoding to deal with the multichannel, multilanguage environment of live event coverage.



Also new for IBC2012 is the MRD 4400, a cost-effective SD decoder capable of being upgraded to HD via a software license. It supports decoding for either MPEG-2 or H.264, along with up to four audio services. The increased audio handling capability allows distributors to meet descriptive video requirements, while continuing to support surround or alternate language services. The MRD 4400 supports satellite, ASI, and IP inputs. The system also allows operators to demodulate, de-encapsulate, encapsulate, and decode simultaneously for local processing and re-encode requirements.



Additional products on show include the MRD3187B receiver/decoder, VideoBRIDGE product line and SMD 989 DVB-S/S2 modulator.