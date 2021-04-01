Sencore Launches Impulse 300D Decoder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore is set to release its new decoder for the commercial AV market, the Impulse 300D.

Impulse 300D is a portable single channel network decoder that supports SRT, HLS, Zixi, RIST and RTMP inputs. It features two independent RJ45 ports, SDI, HDMI and analog outputs for the deployment of new channels without relying on traditional cable or cable transmission. The chassis can run stand-alone or be mounted in a 1RU rack with an optional bracket.

The unit works with MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC video decoding at up to 4K resolution and all major audio formats. It also supports various internet delivery protocols and video recording/playback functionality.